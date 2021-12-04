Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (14-9) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat
- The 109.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (103.7).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 103.7 points, it is 13-2.
- Miami is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Heat score an average of 108.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 106.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Milwaukee has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
- Milwaukee has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- This season, Miami has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
- Tyler Herro is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.5 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Pistons
W 114-93
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
W 120-109
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
W 118-100
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
W 127-125
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
L 97-93
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/8/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/10/2021
Rockets
-
Away
12/12/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/13/2021
Celtics
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-101
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
W 107-104
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
L 120-111
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
L 111-85
Home
12/3/2021
Pacers
W 113-104
Away
12/4/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
-
Away