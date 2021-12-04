Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (14-9) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

The 109.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (103.7).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 103.7 points, it is 13-2.

Miami is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Heat score an average of 108.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 106.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.

Milwaukee has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

Milwaukee has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

This season, Miami has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.

Tyler Herro is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.5 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Pistons W 114-93 Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets W 120-109 Away 11/28/2021 Pacers W 118-100 Away 12/1/2021 Hornets W 127-125 Home 12/2/2021 Raptors L 97-93 Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/8/2021 Heat - Away 12/10/2021 Rockets - Away 12/12/2021 Knicks - Away 12/13/2021 Celtics - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule