Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (14-9) hope to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (14-9) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

    • The 109.9 points per game the Bucks put up are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (103.7).
    • When Milwaukee puts up more than 103.7 points, it is 13-2.
    • Miami is 12-3 when giving up fewer than 109.9 points.
    • The Heat score an average of 108.0 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 106.6 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Milwaukee has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
    • This season, the Bucks have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.
    • Milwaukee has a 13-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Heat's 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • This season, Miami has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.1 per game while also scoring 15.2 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler is at the top of the Heat scoring leaderboard with 23.6 points per game. He also pulls down 5.8 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 10.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.6 per game.
    • Tyler Herro is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Caleb Martin (0.5 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-93

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 120-109

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    W 118-100

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 127-125

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    L 97-93

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    W 107-104

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 120-111

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 111-85

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-104

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) goes up to make a basket as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round

    1 hour ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three point shot during the second half against the Central Arkansas Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-60. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Little Rock vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) dribbles the ball as Temple Owls guard Damian Dunn (1) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pennsylvania vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy