Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (14-11) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Arena: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks
- The Heat record 107.0 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.
- Miami has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.
- When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.
- The Bucks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up (104.5).
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Milwaukee is 15-2.
- Miami's record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
- The Heat's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.4).
- The Heat are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 11th.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he records 6.2 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is reliable from deep and leads the Bucks with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Holiday (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
