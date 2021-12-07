Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (14-11) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

    • The Heat record 107.0 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.
    • Miami has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.
    • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.
    • The Bucks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up (104.5).
    • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Milwaukee is 15-2.
    • Miami's record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.
    • The Heat's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.4).
    • The Heat are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 11th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo holds the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 27.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he records 6.2 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is reliable from deep and leads the Bucks with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Holiday (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) tries to get around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) as forward Darius Bazley (7) defends in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    36 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tulsa vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy