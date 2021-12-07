Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (14-11) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (16-9) after losing three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Bucks

The Heat record 107.0 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 106.3 the Bucks give up.

Miami has an 11-3 record when putting up more than 106.3 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 107.0 points, it is 10-3.

The Bucks average 6.0 more points per game (110.5) than the Heat give up (104.5).

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Milwaukee is 15-2.

Miami's record is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at first.

The Heat's 10.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 fewer rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.4).

The Heat are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 11th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 22.8 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dewayne Dedmon, who compiles 0.5 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch