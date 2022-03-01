Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (40-21) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat
- The Bucks score 8.5 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat give up (104.8).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 104.8 points, it is 34-11.
- Miami is 37-14 when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Heat score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.1 points, Miami is 30-4.
- Milwaukee has a 25-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 33-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- This season, Miami has a 34-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.9 points and pulls down 11.1 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.
- The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).
- Duncan Robinson is reliable from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.5 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Trail Blazers
L 122-107
Home
2/15/2022
Pacers
W 128-119
Home
2/17/2022
76ers
L 123-120
Home
2/26/2022
Nets
L 126-123
Home
2/28/2022
Hornets
W 130-106
Home
3/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
3/4/2022
Bulls
-
Away
3/6/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/8/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/9/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/12/2022
Warriors
-
Away
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Mavericks
L 107-99
Home
2/17/2022
Hornets
W 111-107
Away
2/25/2022
Knicks
W 115-100
Away
2/26/2022
Spurs
W 133-129
Home
2/28/2022
Bulls
W 112-99
Home
3/2/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/9/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/11/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home