Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

The Miami Heat (40-21) hope to build on a six-game road win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Heat

The Bucks score 8.5 more points per game (113.3) than the Heat give up (104.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 104.8 points, it is 34-11.

Miami is 37-14 when allowing fewer than 113.3 points.

The Heat score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 110.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.1 points, Miami is 30-4.

Milwaukee has a 25-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.4 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Heat allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 33-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Heat's 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

This season, Miami has a 34-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.9 points and pulls down 11.1 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro is the top scorer for the Heat with 19.8 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to his stats.

The Miami leaders in rebounding and assists are Dewayne Dedmon with 6.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.6 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Kyle Lowry with 7.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game).

Duncan Robinson is reliable from distance and leads the Heat with 2.9 made threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Lowry (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dedmon (0.5 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Trail Blazers L 122-107 Home 2/15/2022 Pacers W 128-119 Home 2/17/2022 76ers L 123-120 Home 2/26/2022 Nets L 126-123 Home 2/28/2022 Hornets W 130-106 Home 3/2/2022 Heat - Home 3/4/2022 Bulls - Away 3/6/2022 Suns - Home 3/8/2022 Thunder - Away 3/9/2022 Hawks - Home 3/12/2022 Warriors - Away

Heat Upcoming Schedule