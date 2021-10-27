Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Last year, the Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.

Milwaukee had a 33-10 record last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.

When Minnesota gave up fewer than 120.1 points last season, it went 22-19.

The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, Minnesota went 13-14.

Milwaukee's record was 29-3 when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points last season.

The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Timberwolves allowed to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.

The Timberwolves' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bucks gave up to their opponents (45.6%).

Minnesota went 12-15 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game last season.

Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game while also scoring 17.7 points per contest.

Khris Middleton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Holiday and Brook Lopez were defensive standouts last season, with Holiday averaging 1.6 steals per game and Lopez collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.

Edwards knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Nets W 127-104 Home 10/21/2021 Heat L 137-95 Away 10/23/2021 Spurs W 121-111 Away 10/25/2021 Pacers W 119-109 Away 10/27/2021 Timberwolves - Home 10/30/2021 Spurs - Home 10/31/2021 Jazz - Home 11/2/2021 Pistons - Away 11/5/2021 Knicks - Home 11/7/2021 Wizards - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule