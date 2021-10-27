Skip to main content
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

    • Last year, the Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
    • Milwaukee had a 33-10 record last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.
    • When Minnesota gave up fewer than 120.1 points last season, it went 22-19.
    • The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, Minnesota went 13-14.
    • Milwaukee's record was 29-3 when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points last season.
    • The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Timberwolves allowed to opponents.
    • In games Milwaukee shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.
    • The Timberwolves' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bucks gave up to their opponents (45.6%).
    • Minnesota went 12-15 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game while also scoring 17.7 points per contest.
    • Khris Middleton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Holiday and Brook Lopez were defensive standouts last season, with Holiday averaging 1.6 steals per game and Lopez collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
    • Edwards knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Nets

    W 127-104

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    L 137-95

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-111

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    W 119-109

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-106

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pelicans

    W 96-89

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Pelicans

    L 107-98

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
