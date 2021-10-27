Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (3-1) go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Timberwolves
- Last year, the Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 117.7 the Timberwolves gave up.
- Milwaukee had a 33-10 record last season when scoring more than 117.7 points.
- When Minnesota gave up fewer than 120.1 points last season, it went 22-19.
- The Timberwolves' 112.1 points per game last year were only 2.1 fewer points than the 114.2 the Bucks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, Minnesota went 13-14.
- Milwaukee's record was 29-3 when it gave up fewer than 112.1 points last season.
- The Bucks shot 48.7% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Timberwolves allowed to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shot higher than 48.2% from the field, it went 32-8 overall.
- The Timberwolves' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bucks gave up to their opponents (45.6%).
- Minnesota went 12-15 when it shot better than 45.6% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday averaged 6.1 assists per game while also scoring 17.7 points per contest.
- Khris Middleton knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Holiday and Brook Lopez were defensive standouts last season, with Holiday averaging 1.6 steals per game and Lopez collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game last season.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
- Edwards knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/19/2021
Nets
W 127-104
Home
10/21/2021
Heat
L 137-95
Away
10/23/2021
Spurs
W 121-111
Away
10/25/2021
Pacers
W 119-109
Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Rockets
W 124-106
Home
10/23/2021
Pelicans
W 96-89
Home
10/25/2021
Pelicans
L 107-98
Home
10/27/2021
Bucks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/1/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/3/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/5/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
