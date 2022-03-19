Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Bucks vs Timberwolves Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-2.5

244.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

  • The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves give up (111.9).
  • Milwaukee is 40-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Minnesota is 31-9 when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 110.9 the Bucks allow.
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 32-10.
  • Milwaukee has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
  • The Bucks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
  • The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.5 PPG.
  • Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.6 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
  • Malik Beasley hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17917903
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy