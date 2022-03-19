Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-2.5
244.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bucks
- The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves give up (111.9).
- Milwaukee is 40-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Minnesota is 31-9 when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Timberwolves' 115.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 110.9 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 32-10.
- Milwaukee has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.
- The Bucks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.5 PPG.
- Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.6 points and grabs 3.4 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.2 per game).
