Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Target Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2.5 244.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Bucks

The 114.9 points per game the Bucks put up are only 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves give up (111.9).

Milwaukee is 40-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Minnesota is 31-9 when allowing fewer than 114.9 points.

The Timberwolves' 115.2 points per game are just 4.3 more points than the 110.9 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 32-10.

Milwaukee has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 14th.

The Bucks average 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, 1.1 rebounds less than the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 13th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 29.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.5 PPG.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch