Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans

The Bucks average just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Pelicans give up (109.5).

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.5 points, it is 21-2.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.9 points, it is 12-6.

The Pelicans put up only 2.0 fewer points per game (105.1) than the Bucks allow (107.1).

New Orleans is 9-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 14-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Pelicans are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 43.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans has compiled an 8-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 26.4 points and 11.0 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.5 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.

Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Rockets W 126-106 Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks W 102-95 Away 12/25/2021 Celtics W 117-113 Home 12/28/2021 Magic W 127-110 Away 12/30/2021 Magic W 136-118 Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/3/2022 Pistons - Home 1/5/2022 Raptors - Home 1/7/2022 Nets - Away 1/8/2022 Hornets - Away 1/10/2022 Hornets - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule