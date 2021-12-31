Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Pelicans

    • The Bucks average just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Pelicans give up (109.5).
    • When Milwaukee totals more than 109.5 points, it is 21-2.
    • When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.9 points, it is 12-6.
    • The Pelicans put up only 2.0 fewer points per game (105.1) than the Bucks allow (107.1).
    • New Orleans is 9-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee is 13-3 when it gives up fewer than 105.1 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Pelicans allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has a 14-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 43.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
    • New Orleans has compiled an 8-6 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 26.4 points and 11.0 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.4 assists per game while scoring 17.2 PPG.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' Brandon Ingram puts up enough points (22.9 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard with 12.0 rebounds per game. He also notches 18.5 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Devonte' Graham is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 126-106

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-95

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-113

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    W 127-110

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    W 136-118

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-97

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    L 117-112

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 108-104

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
