Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.0 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) visit Brandon Ingram (14th, 23.4) and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-2
218.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks
- The Bucks score 110.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow.
- Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
- When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.
- The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
- The Bucks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 16.4 points per contest.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' Ingram racks up enough points (23.4 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).
How To Watch
