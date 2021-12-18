Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.0 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) visit Brandon Ingram (14th, 23.4) and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -2 218.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks

The Bucks score 110.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow.

Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.

The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.

New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.

The Bucks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 16.4 points per contest.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch