Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Giannis Antetokounmpo (second, 27.0 points per game) and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) visit Brandon Ingram (14th, 23.4) and the New Orleans Pelicans (9-21) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Pelicans

    Bucks vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -2

    218.5 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks score 110.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 109.9 the Pelicans allow.
    • Milwaukee has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.
    • When New Orleans gives up fewer than 110.6 points, it is 9-6.
    • The Pelicans' 104.0 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 106.6 the Bucks allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans has put together a 7-7 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
    • The Bucks average 10.6 offensive boards per game, 1.7 rebounds fewer than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 27.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.5 per game while also scoring 16.4 points per contest.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' Ingram racks up enough points (23.4 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
    • Jonas Valanciunas' stat line of 12.1 rebounds, 18.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
    • Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Pelicans, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy