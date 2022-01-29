Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (30-20) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (23-26) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks

  • The Bucks record 7.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Knicks give up (104.4).
  • Milwaukee has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 104.4 points.
  • New York has a 21-13 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Knicks score an average of 103.8 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 108.3 the Bucks give up.
  • When it scores more than 108.3 points, New York is 10-5.
  • Milwaukee has a 13-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
  • This season, the Bucks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Milwaukee is 27-6 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Knicks have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • This season, New York has a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
  • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Hawks

L 121-114

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

W 126-114

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

W 94-90

Home

1/22/2022

Kings

W 133-127

Home

1/26/2022

Cavaliers

L 115-99

Away

1/28/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

2/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

2/8/2022

Lakers

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/18/2022

Timberwolves

L 112-110

Home

1/20/2022

Pelicans

L 102-91

Home

1/23/2022

Clippers

W 110-102

Home

1/24/2022

Cavaliers

L 95-93

Away

1/26/2022

Heat

L 110-96

Away

1/28/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/2/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

2/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

2/7/2022

Jazz

-

Away

2/8/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

