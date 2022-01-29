Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/28/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (30-20) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (23-26) on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks
- The Bucks record 7.4 more points per game (111.8) than the Knicks give up (104.4).
- Milwaukee has a 27-7 record when scoring more than 104.4 points.
- New York has a 21-13 record when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Knicks score an average of 103.8 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 108.3 the Bucks give up.
- When it scores more than 108.3 points, New York is 10-5.
- Milwaukee has a 13-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
- This season, the Bucks have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Knicks' opponents have knocked down.
- Milwaukee is 27-6 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Knicks have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.4 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.5 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Hawks
L 121-114
Away
1/19/2022
Grizzlies
W 126-114
Home
1/21/2022
Bulls
W 94-90
Home
1/22/2022
Kings
W 133-127
Home
1/26/2022
Cavaliers
L 115-99
Away
1/28/2022
Knicks
-
Home
1/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/1/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
2/6/2022
Clippers
-
Away
2/8/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/18/2022
Timberwolves
L 112-110
Home
1/20/2022
Pelicans
L 102-91
Home
1/23/2022
Clippers
W 110-102
Home
1/24/2022
Cavaliers
L 95-93
Away
1/26/2022
Heat
L 110-96
Away
1/28/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/2/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
2/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
2/7/2022
Jazz
-
Away
2/8/2022
Nuggets
-
Away