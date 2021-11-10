Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) defends during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (5-6) go up against the New York Knicks (7-4) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

    • The Knicks record 111.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 108.6 the Bucks give up.
    • New York is 5-1 when scoring more than 108.6 points.
    • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 111.7 points, it is 5-3.
    • The Bucks' 107.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 109.4 the Knicks give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 5-0.
    • New York is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 107.7 points.
    • The Knicks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
    • The Knicks average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Bucks grab per game (10.1).
    • The Bucks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at ninth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 22.5 points, 11.0 boards and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The New York steals leader is Kemba Walker, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mitchell Robinson, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen averages 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
    • Antetokounmpo is at the top of the Milwaukee steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
