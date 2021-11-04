Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) will host the New York Knicks (5-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks

    • The Bucks put up 109.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 110.4 the Knicks allow.
    • When Milwaukee puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 4-0.
    • When New York gives up fewer than 109.4 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Knicks average only 4.0 more points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (109.0).
    • New York has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 113.0 points.
    • The Bucks make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
    • The Knicks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
    • New York has compiled a 5-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.4 points, 10.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.4 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    W 119-109

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-108

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-93

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-95

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-89

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    W 112-99

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    W 104-103

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    W 123-117

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    L 113-104

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Pacers

    L 111-98

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) fight for a loose ball in the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) makes a three point basket over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) hug after a game at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (23) and Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) battle in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy