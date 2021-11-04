Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) will host the New York Knicks (5-3) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Knicks
- The Bucks put up 109.4 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 110.4 the Knicks allow.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 4-0.
- When New York gives up fewer than 109.4 points, it is 3-0.
- The Knicks average only 4.0 more points per game (113.0) than the Bucks allow (109.0).
- New York has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 109.0 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Bucks make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Knicks' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.7%).
- New York has compiled a 5-1 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.7% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.4 points, 10.8 boards and 6.4 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.6 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Knicks, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- New York's leader in steals is Kemba Walker (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.4 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/25/2021
Pacers
W 119-109
Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-108
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
L 102-93
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
L 107-95
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
W 117-89
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
76ers
W 112-99
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
W 104-103
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
W 123-117
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
L 113-104
Home
11/3/2021
Pacers
L 111-98
Away
11/5/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
11/8/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pacers
-
Home