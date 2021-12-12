Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (12-14) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Knicks

    Bucks vs Knicks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -4

    216 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

    • The 110.7 points per game the Bucks score are only 3.5 more points than the Knicks give up (107.2).
    • Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.
    • New York is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Knicks score just 0.7 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Bucks allow (106.9).
    • When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 6-3.
    • Milwaukee has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Bucks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 10th.
    • The Bucks grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (11.0).
    • The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.6 points and 11.8 boards per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.9 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Evan Fournier knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
    • Alec Burks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

