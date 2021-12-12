Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) has a shot blocked by a group of Toronto Raptors players in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (12-14) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) after losing three home games in a row. The matchup begins at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -4 216 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Bucks

The 110.7 points per game the Bucks score are only 3.5 more points than the Knicks give up (107.2).

Milwaukee has a 16-2 record when putting up more than 107.2 points.

New York is 10-5 when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Knicks score just 0.7 fewer points per game (106.2) than the Bucks allow (106.9).

When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 6-3.

Milwaukee has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.2 points.

The Bucks are the best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank 10th.

The Bucks grab 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Knicks average (11.0).

The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.6 points and 11.8 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.1 assists per game to go with his 15.9 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch