    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder

    • The 107.9 points per game the Bucks score are only 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).
    • When Milwaukee scores more than 105.9 points, it is 7-2.
    • Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Thunder score 10.5 fewer points per game (98.8) than the Bucks give up to opponents (109.3).
    • The Bucks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
    • This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
    • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    W 118-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    L 122-113

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    L 120-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 109-102

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Kings

    W 105-103

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Nets

    L 120-96

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Heat

    L 103-90

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Rockets

    W 101-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
