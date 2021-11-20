Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder
- The 107.9 points per game the Bucks score are only 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 105.9 points, it is 7-2.
- Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Thunder score 10.5 fewer points per game (98.8) than the Bucks give up to opponents (109.3).
- The Bucks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
76ers
W 118-109
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
W 112-100
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
L 122-113
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
L 120-100
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
W 109-102
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
-
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pelicans
W 108-100
Away
11/12/2021
Kings
W 105-103
Home
11/14/2021
Nets
L 120-96
Home
11/15/2021
Heat
L 103-90
Home
11/17/2021
Rockets
W 101-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/20/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
-
Away
How To Watch
November
19
2021
Oklahoma City Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
