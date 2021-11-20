Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (7-8) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Thunder

The 107.9 points per game the Bucks score are only 2.0 more points than the Thunder give up (105.9).

When Milwaukee scores more than 105.9 points, it is 7-2.

Oklahoma City has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 107.9 points.

The Thunder score 10.5 fewer points per game (98.8) than the Bucks give up to opponents (109.3).

The Bucks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.2% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averages 28.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.6 rejections per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 76ers W 118-109 Away 11/10/2021 Knicks W 112-100 Away 11/12/2021 Celtics L 122-113 Away 11/14/2021 Hawks L 120-100 Away 11/17/2021 Lakers W 109-102 Home 11/19/2021 Thunder - Home 11/20/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Magic - Home 11/24/2021 Pistons - Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/28/2021 Pacers - Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule