How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) after losing seven straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bucks

  • The Thunder record 102.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 110.2 the Bucks give up.
  • When Oklahoma City scores more than 110.2 points, it is 8-2.
  • When Milwaukee allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 14-3.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 36-6 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Thunder are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.
  • The Thunder's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.3).
  • The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 14th.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 23.3 per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
  • The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo sits on top of the Bucks leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 28.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline paces Milwaukee; he racks up 6.5 assists per game.
  • Grayson Allen is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Bucks, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo with 1.4 per game.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
