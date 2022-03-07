Mar 6, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) reacts after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) draws his fifth foul in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-43) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-25) after losing seven straight home games. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Bucks

The Thunder record 102.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 110.2 the Bucks give up.

When Oklahoma City scores more than 110.2 points, it is 8-2.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 14-3.

The Bucks put up an average of 113.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 109.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 36-6 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

Oklahoma City has a 16-26 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.8 points.

The Thunder are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank second.

The Thunder's 10.4 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.1 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.3).

The Thunder are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 14th.

Thunder Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Thunder is Josh Giddey, who pulls down 7.8 boards and administers 6.4 assists per game to go with a 12.5 PPG scoring average.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City in scoring, averaging 23.3 per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

The Thunder get the most three-point shooting production out of Luguentz Dort, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

The Oklahoma City steals leader is Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Darius Bazley, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch