Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-12) face the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

    • The Bucks score 107.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Magic give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.
    • When Orlando allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 4-4.
    • The Magic score an average of 101.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up.
    • Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
    • Milwaukee is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.0 points.
    • The Bucks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
    • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
    • The Magic's 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
    • This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, grabbing 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
    • Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony racks up 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.8 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.3 per game).

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    W 112-100

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    L 122-113

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    L 120-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 109-102

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    W 96-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    L 123-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 129-111

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    L 115-113

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

