Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

The Orlando Magic (4-12) face the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

The Bucks score 107.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Magic give up.

Milwaukee has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 4-4.

The Magic score an average of 101.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up.

Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.

Milwaukee is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.0 points.

The Bucks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Magic's 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, grabbing 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.5 threes per game.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony racks up 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.8 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.

Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.3 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Knicks W 112-100 Away 11/12/2021 Celtics L 122-113 Away 11/14/2021 Hawks L 120-100 Away 11/17/2021 Lakers W 109-102 Home 11/19/2021 Thunder W 96-89 Home 11/20/2021 Magic - Home 11/22/2021 Magic - Home 11/24/2021 Pistons - Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/28/2021 Pacers - Away 12/1/2021 Hornets - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule