Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-12) face the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic
- The Bucks score 107.2 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 109.7 the Magic give up.
- Milwaukee has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 107.2 points, it is 4-4.
- The Magic score an average of 101.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up.
- Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
- Milwaukee is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.0 points.
- The Bucks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Magic's 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- This season, Orlando has a 2-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, grabbing 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 3.5 threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony racks up 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.8 points and tacks on 2.4 assists per game.
- Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.3 per game).
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
W 112-100
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
L 122-113
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
L 120-100
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
W 109-102
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
W 96-89
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Nets
L 123-90
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
L 104-92
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
L 129-111
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
W 104-98
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
L 115-113
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away