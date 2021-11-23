How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (9-8) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-13) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic
- The Bucks record 107.8 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 110.1 the Magic allow.
- Milwaukee is 7-1 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
- Orlando is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
- Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Magic are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 44.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando has put together a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, pulling down 12.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony collects 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Mohamed Bamba grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.2 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
L 122-113
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
L 120-100
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
W 109-102
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
W 96-89
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
W 117-108
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Wizards
L 104-92
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
L 129-111
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
W 104-98
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
L 115-113
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
L 117-108
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/24/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/26/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/29/2021
76ers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home