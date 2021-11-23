Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (9-8) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-13) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

    • The Bucks record 107.8 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 110.1 the Magic allow.
    • Milwaukee is 7-1 when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • Orlando is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow to opponents.
    • Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
    • The Magic are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 44.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Orlando has put together a 2-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, pulling down 12.2 rebounds and dishing out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 1.9 rejections per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony collects 19.6 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Mohamed Bamba grabs 9.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 11.2 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    L 122-113

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    L 120-100

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 109-102

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    W 96-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 129-111

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    W 104-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    L 115-113

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

