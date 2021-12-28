Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-27) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-14.5
215.5 points
Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average only 0.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Magic allow (110.3).
- Milwaukee has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-13.
- The Magic's 101.0 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Milwaukee has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.0 points.
- The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.
- The Bucks average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic pull down per game (9.9).
- The Bucks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 27.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.0 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
