Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) rebounds the ball in front of Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-27) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Magic

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -14.5

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks average only 0.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Magic allow (110.3).
    • Milwaukee has a 19-2 record when putting up more than 110.3 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-13.
    • The Magic's 101.0 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
    • Orlando has put together a 3-7 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.0 points.
    • The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.
    • The Bucks average 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic pull down per game (9.9).
    • The Bucks are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 27.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 17.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.0 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
    • Terrence Ross is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

