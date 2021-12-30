Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-28) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -14 217.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

The 110.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 0.1 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).

Milwaukee is 20-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.

Orlando is 7-13 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Magic put up an average of 101.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up.

Orlando is 3-8 when it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.

The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.

The Bucks grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.8).

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.6 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch