Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-28) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Magic

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

    • The 110.9 points per game the Bucks average are just 0.1 more points than the Magic allow (110.8).
    • Milwaukee is 20-2 when scoring more than 110.8 points.
    • Orlando is 7-13 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks give up.
    • Orlando is 3-8 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.2 points.
    • The Bucks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.
    • The Bucks grab 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.9 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.8).
    • The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at eighth.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dishing out 6.6 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Franz Wagner averages enough points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wagner is the top scorer from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Chuma Okeke (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
