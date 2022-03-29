Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of the league's top scorers take the court when Joel Embiid (second, 29.9 points per game) and the Philadelphia 76ers (46-28) host Giannis Antetokounmpo (third, 29.7) and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-28) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. 76ers

76ers vs Bucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-1

231.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Bucks

  • The 108.8 points per game the 76ers score are the same as the Bucks give up.
  • Philadelphia has a 27-2 record when scoring more than 111.2 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 23-6 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
  • The Bucks' 114.9 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 106.6 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 106.6 points, Milwaukee is 43-11.
  • Philadelphia's record is 41-16 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 1.6 rebounds fewer than the Bucks.
76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Embiid, who averages 29.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.3 assists per game to go with his 17.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Georges Niang leads the 76ers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo holds the top spot on the Bucks leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's assist leader is Jrue Holiday with 6.7 per game. He also scores 18.6 points per game and grabs 4.4 rebounds per game.
  • Khris Middleton is dependable from deep and leads the Bucks with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
