Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (50-12) are up against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (38-25) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips off at 3:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Suns

The Bucks put up 8.1 more points per game (113.7) than the Suns give up (105.6).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 105.6 points, it is 36-11.

Phoenix is 45-3 when giving up fewer than 113.7 points.

The Suns average just 3.5 more points per game (113.7) than the Bucks allow (110.2).

Phoenix has put together a 38-3 record in games it scores more than 110.2 points.

Milwaukee's record is 31-9 when it allows fewer than 113.7 points.

The Bucks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Suns allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 35-10 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Suns' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Phoenix is 42-6 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.8 points and pulls down 11.3 boards per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.6 assists per game to go with his 18.0 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Booker averages 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Suns.

JaVale McGee has a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 9.6 points and 0.6 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

Booker averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Suns.

Phoenix's leader in steals is Paul (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is McGee (1.1 per game).

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 76ers L 123-120 Home 2/26/2022 Nets L 126-123 Home 2/28/2022 Hornets W 130-106 Home 3/2/2022 Heat W 120-119 Home 3/4/2022 Bulls W 118-112 Away 3/6/2022 Suns - Home 3/8/2022 Thunder - Away 3/9/2022 Hawks - Home 3/12/2022 Warriors - Away 3/14/2022 Jazz - Away 3/16/2022 Kings - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule