The Sacramento Kings (18-29) will look to end a seven-game road slide when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Kings

The 111.6 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Kings give up.

Milwaukee is 20-0 when scoring more than 114.1 points.

Sacramento is 9-12 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.

The Kings put up only 2.4 more points per game (110.2) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (107.8).

Sacramento has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Kings allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 16-0 overall.

The Kings have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Sacramento is 16-12 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 11.3 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.5 assists per game while scoring 17.9 PPG.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his statistics.

Harrison Barnes has a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 16.3 points and 2.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 7.1 per game, adding 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.

Buddy Hield knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.

Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Warriors W 118-99 Home 1/15/2022 Raptors L 103-96 Home 1/17/2022 Hawks L 121-114 Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies W 126-114 Home 1/21/2022 Bulls W 94-90 Home 1/22/2022 Kings - Home 1/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/28/2022 Knicks - Home 1/30/2022 Nuggets - Home 2/1/2022 Wizards - Home 2/5/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule