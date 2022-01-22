Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) looks to shoot between Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) and guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (18-29) will look to end a seven-game road slide when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (29-19) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Kings

  • The 111.6 points per game the Bucks put up are the same as the Kings give up.
  • Milwaukee is 20-0 when scoring more than 114.1 points.
  • Sacramento is 9-12 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Kings put up only 2.4 more points per game (110.2) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (107.8).
  • Sacramento has put together a 16-8 record in games it scores more than 107.8 points.
  • Milwaukee's record is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Bucks are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 16-0 overall.
  • The Kings have shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
  • Sacramento is 16-12 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 28.6 points and pulls down 11.3 boards per game.
  • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.5 assists per game while scoring 17.9 PPG.
  • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes has a stat line of 6.0 rebounds, 16.3 points and 2.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton holds the top spot for assists with 7.1 per game, adding 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per matchup.
  • Buddy Hield knocks down 3.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
  • Haliburton's steals (1.7 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Sacramento on defense.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Warriors

W 118-99

Home

1/15/2022

Raptors

L 103-96

Home

1/17/2022

Hawks

L 121-114

Away

1/19/2022

Grizzlies

W 126-114

Home

1/21/2022

Bulls

W 94-90

Home

1/22/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Knicks

-

Home

1/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/1/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

L 109-108

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

W 125-116

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

W 126-114

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

L 118-112

Home

1/19/2022

Pistons

L 133-131

Home

1/22/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/25/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/26/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/31/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Sacramento Kings at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
