Mar 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gets between Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Jrue Holiday (21) and shoots the ball during the second half at Vivint Arena. Milwaukee Bucks won 117-111. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (43-26) battle the Sacramento Kings (25-45) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 241.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Bucks

The 114.6 points per game the Bucks record are the same as the Kings give up.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 33-2.

Sacramento is 18-18 when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.

The Kings' 110.3 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bucks allow.

When it scores more than 110.7 points, Sacramento is 22-14.

Milwaukee is 26-6 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

The Bucks pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Kings average (9.9).

The Bucks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.4 PPG.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch