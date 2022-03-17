How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (43-26) battle the Sacramento Kings (25-45) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-8.5
241.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Bucks
- The 114.6 points per game the Bucks record are the same as the Kings give up.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 33-2.
- Sacramento is 18-18 when allowing fewer than 114.6 points.
- The Kings' 110.3 points per game are only 0.4 fewer points than the 110.7 the Bucks allow.
- When it scores more than 110.7 points, Sacramento is 22-14.
- Milwaukee is 26-6 when it allows fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
- The Bucks pull down 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Kings average (9.9).
- The Bucks are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 19th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who accumulates 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, dispensing 6.7 assists per game while scoring 18.4 PPG.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox racks up 23.2 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.1 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is consistent from deep and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
How To Watch
