Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Bucks vs. Spurs

    Bucks vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -6

    225.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bucks

    • Last year, the Bucks averaged 7.3 more points per game (120.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
    • Milwaukee went 37-15 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
    • When San Antonio allowed fewer than 120.1 points last season, it went 30-19.
    • The Spurs scored only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (111.1) than the Bucks gave up to opponents (114.2).
    • When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, San Antonio went 19-8.
    • Milwaukee had a 27-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Spurs ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bucks finished second.
    • The Bucks grabbed 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per game last season.
    • The Spurs were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Bucks finished 12th.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jrue Holiday dispensed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
    • Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Holiday averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Brook Lopez compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl pulled down 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

