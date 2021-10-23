Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-6
225.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Bucks
- Last year, the Bucks averaged 7.3 more points per game (120.1) than the Spurs allowed (112.8).
- Milwaukee went 37-15 last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- When San Antonio allowed fewer than 120.1 points last season, it went 30-19.
- The Spurs scored only 3.1 fewer points per game last year (111.1) than the Bucks gave up to opponents (114.2).
- When it scored more than 114.2 points last season, San Antonio went 19-8.
- Milwaukee had a 27-3 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Spurs ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bucks finished second.
- The Bucks grabbed 10.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Spurs by 1.0 rebound per game last season.
- The Spurs were the 18th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Bucks finished 12th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28.1 points and pulled down 11.0 rebounds per game last season.
- Jrue Holiday dispensed 6.1 assists per game while scoring 17.7 PPG.
- Khris Middleton hit an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Holiday averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while Brook Lopez compiled 1.5 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl pulled down 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
How To Watch
