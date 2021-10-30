Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Spurs

    • The Bucks put up 114.0 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 109.8 the Spurs give up.
    • Milwaukee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
    • When San Antonio allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 1-2.
    • The Spurs average just 4.8 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (114.8).
    • When it scores more than 114.8 points, San Antonio is 1-1.
    • Milwaukee's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
    • The Spurs have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.
    • This season, San Antonio has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.6% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (16.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 11.2 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doug McDermott hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/19/2021

    Nets

    W 127-104

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    L 137-95

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-111

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    W 119-109

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-108

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Magic

    W 123-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    L 102-96

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    L 121-111

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    L 125-121

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-99

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

