Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Spurs

The Bucks put up 114.0 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 109.8 the Spurs give up.

Milwaukee has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

When San Antonio allows fewer than 114.0 points, it is 1-2.

The Spurs average just 4.8 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (114.8).

When it scores more than 114.8 points, San Antonio is 1-1.

Milwaukee's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.6% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.6 points, 11.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Middleton leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (16.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 11.2 rebounds, 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/19/2021 Nets W 127-104 Home 10/21/2021 Heat L 137-95 Away 10/23/2021 Spurs W 121-111 Away 10/25/2021 Pacers W 119-109 Away 10/27/2021 Timberwolves L 113-108 Home 10/30/2021 Spurs - Home 10/31/2021 Jazz - Home 11/2/2021 Pistons - Away 11/5/2021 Knicks - Home 11/7/2021 Wizards - Away 11/9/2021 76ers - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule