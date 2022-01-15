Jan 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (20-19) face the Milwaukee Bucks (27-17) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The game begins at 6:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

The 112.0 points per game the Bucks put up are 5.6 more points than the Raptors allow (106.4).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 106.4 points, it is 25-4.

Toronto is 19-10 when allowing fewer than 112.0 points.

The Raptors' 107.3 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Toronto is 15-6 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.3 points.

This season, the Bucks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Milwaukee is 20-0 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 43.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 43.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 12-6 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 28.5 points and 11.5 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.7 per game while also scoring 18.4 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo lead Milwaukee on the defensive end, with Holiday leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Antetokounmpo in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' Fred VanVleet racks up enough points (22.1 per game) and assists (6.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Scottie Barnes grabs 7.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 3.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet hits 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Raptors L 117-111 Home 1/7/2022 Nets W 121-109 Away 1/8/2022 Hornets L 114-106 Away 1/10/2022 Hornets L 103-99 Away 1/13/2022 Warriors W 118-99 Home 1/15/2022 Raptors - Home 1/17/2022 Hawks - Away 1/19/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/21/2022 Bulls - Home 1/22/2022 Kings - Home 1/26/2022 Cavaliers - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule