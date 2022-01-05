Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to get to a loose ball after colliding with San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp (15) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (16-17) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

    • The 112.1 points per game the Bucks average are 5.4 more points than the Raptors allow (106.7).
    • Milwaukee is 23-3 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
    • Toronto has a 16-8 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Raptors score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up.
    • Toronto is 13-6 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
    • Milwaukee is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Milwaukee has an 18-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
    • The Raptors are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Toronto is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • Fred VanVleet racks up 20.3 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
    • VanVleet knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
    • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with two per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-113

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    W 127-110

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    W 136-118

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    W 136-113

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    L 115-106

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 144-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    76ers

    L 114-109

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-108

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Knicks

    W 120-105

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Spurs

    W 129-104

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

