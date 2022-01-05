Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to get to a loose ball after colliding with San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp (15) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (16-17) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors

The 112.1 points per game the Bucks average are 5.4 more points than the Raptors allow (106.7).

Milwaukee is 23-3 when scoring more than 106.7 points.

Toronto has a 16-8 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.

The Raptors score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up.

Toronto is 13-6 when it scores more than 107.8 points.

Milwaukee is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has an 18-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet racks up 20.3 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.

Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.

VanVleet knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with two per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Celtics W 117-113 Home 12/28/2021 Magic W 127-110 Away 12/30/2021 Magic W 136-118 Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans W 136-113 Home 1/3/2022 Pistons L 115-106 Home 1/5/2022 Raptors - Home 1/7/2022 Nets - Away 1/8/2022 Hornets - Away 1/10/2022 Hornets - Away 1/13/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Raptors - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule