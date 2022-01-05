Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (16-17) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Raptors
- The 112.1 points per game the Bucks average are 5.4 more points than the Raptors allow (106.7).
- Milwaukee is 23-3 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
- Toronto has a 16-8 record when giving up fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Raptors score an average of 106.9 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 107.8 the Bucks give up.
- Toronto is 13-6 when it scores more than 107.8 points.
- Milwaukee is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has an 18-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Raptors are shooting 43.9% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto is 10-6 when it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who puts up 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.5 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet racks up 20.3 points and adds 6.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Raptors' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 15 points and 3.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with two per game, and its leader in blocks is Barnes with 0.9 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
W 117-113
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
W 127-110
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
W 136-118
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
W 136-113
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
L 115-106
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/13/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Cavaliers
L 144-99
Away
12/28/2021
76ers
L 114-109
Home
12/31/2021
Clippers
W 116-108
Home
1/2/2022
Knicks
W 120-105
Home
1/4/2022
Spurs
W 129-104
Home
1/5/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/11/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/14/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/15/2022
Bucks
-
Away