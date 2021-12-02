Publish date:
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (9-13) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Bucks vs. Raptors
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bucks
- The 110.6 points per game the Bucks score are just 4.3 more points than the Raptors give up (106.3).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 106.3 points, it is 13-2.
- Toronto is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Raptors' 105.2 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.0 points, Toronto is 8-3.
- Milwaukee is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 25th.
- The Bucks average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.
- The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.6 points, pulling down 11.8 rebounds and dishing out 6.0 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's points (19.9 per game) and assists (6.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Raptors' leaderboards.
- Scottie Barnes' stat line of 8.2 rebounds, 15.4 points and 3.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Toronto rebounding leaderboard.
- VanVleet averages 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Barnes (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
December
2
2021
Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
