Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-13) will look to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (14-8) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Raptors

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 -

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Bucks

The 110.6 points per game the Bucks score are just 4.3 more points than the Raptors give up (106.3).

When Milwaukee totals more than 106.3 points, it is 13-2.

Toronto is 8-6 when giving up fewer than 110.6 points.

The Raptors' 105.2 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Toronto is 8-3.

Milwaukee is 8-2 when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 25th.

The Bucks average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 3.6 rebounds fewer than the Raptors.

The Raptors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 18th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.6 points, pulling down 11.8 rebounds and dishing out 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch