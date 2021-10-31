Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) take on the Utah Jazz (4-1) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Jazz

The Jazz record 112.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Bucks allow.

Utah is 2-0 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-1.

The Bucks put up 11.5 more points per game (110.5) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (99.0).

Milwaukee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 99.0 points.

Utah has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

This season, the Jazz have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.

Utah has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Bucks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Milwaukee has compiled a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 22.0 points and distributes 5.2 assists per game.

Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 18.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.

The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Royce O'Neale and Hassan Whiteside lead Utah on the defensive end, with O'Neale leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Whiteside in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is consistent from distance and leads the Bucks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Khris Middleton (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Thunder W 107-86 Home 10/22/2021 Kings W 110-101 Away 10/26/2021 Nuggets W 122-110 Home 10/28/2021 Rockets W 122-91 Away 10/30/2021 Bulls L 107-99 Away 10/31/2021 Bucks - Away 11/2/2021 Kings - Home 11/4/2021 Hawks - Away 11/6/2021 Heat - Away 11/7/2021 Magic - Away 11/9/2021 Hawks - Home

Bucks Upcoming Schedule