Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    • October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 30, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) take on the Utah Jazz (4-1) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, October 31, 2021. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Jazz

    • The Jazz record 112.0 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 112.7 the Bucks allow.
    • Utah is 2-0 when scoring more than 112.7 points.
    • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 112.0 points, it is 3-1.
    • The Bucks put up 11.5 more points per game (110.5) than the Jazz allow their opponents to score (99.0).
    • Milwaukee has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 99.0 points.
    • Utah has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
    • This season, the Jazz have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Bucks' opponents have knocked down.
    • Utah has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Bucks' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
    • Milwaukee has compiled a 3-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell, who scores 22.0 points and distributes 5.2 assists per game.
    • Rudy Gobert leads Utah in rebounding, grabbing 18.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.8 points a contest.
    • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Royce O'Neale and Hassan Whiteside lead Utah on the defensive end, with O'Neale leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Whiteside in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 27.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is consistent from distance and leads the Bucks with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Khris Middleton (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Thunder

    W 107-86

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Kings

    W 110-101

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Nuggets

    W 122-110

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 122-91

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    L 107-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Heat

    L 137-95

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Spurs

    W 121-111

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Pacers

    W 119-109

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-108

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-93

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
