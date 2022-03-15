Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) has water dumped on his head by forward Royce O'Neale (23) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrating their win at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (42-25) will host the Milwaukee Bucks (42-26) after winning nine straight home games. The contest starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Betting Information for Bucks vs. Jazz

Jazz vs Bucks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Jazz

-2.5

232.5 points

Key Stats for Jazz vs. Bucks

  • The Jazz average only 3.2 more points per game (113.9) than the Bucks allow (110.7).
  • Utah is 34-7 when scoring more than 110.7 points.
  • Milwaukee has a 31-9 record when allowing fewer than 113.9 points.
  • The Bucks put up an average of 114.5 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 107.5 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • Milwaukee is 39-8 when it scores more than 107.5 points.
  • Utah has a 37-13 record when its opponents score fewer than 114.5 points.
  • The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at second.
  • The Jazz average 10.5 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Bucks pull down per game (10.4).
  • The Jazz are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 12th.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
  • Utah's best rebounder is Rudy Gobert, who averages 14.7 boards per game in addition to his 15.4 PPG average.
  • The Jazz get the most three-point shooting production out of Mitchell, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
  • Mitchell is Utah's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Gobert leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Giannis Antetokounmpo with 29.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jrue Holiday dishes out more assists than any other Milwaukee teammate with 6.7 per game. He also averages 18.2 points and grabs 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Grayson Allen is consistent from distance and leads the Bucks with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Holiday (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
