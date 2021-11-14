How to Watch Bucks at Hawks

The Hawks will host the Bucks on Sunday in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

Two of the most talented teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks and the Hawks, will face off tonight in Atlanta. These two teams met in last season's Eastern Conference Finals but have struggled early in this season.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

The Hawks have a record of 4–9, which is well below expectations. They are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Trae Young and John Collins have been solid to this point in the season for Atlanta. The Hawks have six players averaging at least 10 points per game.

Milwaukee has a 6–7 record and sits in 11th in the Eastern Conference. The reigning NBA champion Bucks clearly still have the talent to be among the top teams in the league but haven’t yet shown it this season.

Both Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have missed quite a bit of time, which is another reason the Bucks have started off slow. Giannis Antetokounmpo has done a great job of keeping the team afloat in their absence, as he has averaged 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

