How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Monday night's NBA schedule features a massive Eastern Conference showdown between the Bucks and the Celtics.
    Author:

    A major Eastern Conference showdown headlines Monday night's NBA schedule, as the Bucks travel to Boston to take on the Celtics in a highly anticipated matchup.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bucks have gone 18–10 so far this season. Milwaukee has looked like an NBA title contender once again. Last time out, the Bucks ended up defeating the Knicks by a final score of 112–97.

    On the other side, the Celtics have opened the year with a 13–14 record. They have struggled to get things going and rumors are starting to swirl about the future of Jaylen Brown. Boston is fresh off of a 111–90 loss against the Suns, marking its third straight loss.

    Both of these teams are still expected to end up being contenders in the East at the end of the year. This should be a very entertaining game for the fans to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
