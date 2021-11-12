How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucks take on the Celtics in a Friday night NBA showdown.
    Author:

    The Bucks have not opened their 2021 campaign like they left off last season. After winning the NBA championship this summer, the Bucks are just 6–6 to start the season heading into Friday's contest against the Celtics.

    Milwaukee is 3–2 in its last five contests. The Bucks beat the Pistons 117–89, the Sixers 118–109 and the Knicks 112–100 in their most recent game. In the middle of those wins, they lost to the Knicks and the Wizards.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Today Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    You can live stream Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics (5–6) are also 3-2 in their last five games. They were able to take down the Magic 92–79, the Heat 95–78 and the Raptors 104–88. They lost to the Bulls and the Mavericks. 

    Boston is led in scoring by Jaylen Brown, who has 25.6 points per game and adds 6.1 rebounds per game. Dennis Schröder, a newcomer to the Celtics, adds a team-leading 5.8 assists per game to go with 14.5 points per game, and Al Horford leads the team in rebounding with 8.9 per game.

    Milwaukee is led in almost every stat category by the same person: Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far this season, he is averaging 26.6 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 11.8 rebounds per game. The team as a whole also leads the NBA in blocked shots per game.

    This is the first of four times these teams will see each other this season. With Boston potentially down Jaylen Brown due to a hamstring injury, Milwaukee should be favored Friday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

