How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

The Bucks take on the Celtics in a Friday night NBA showdown.

The Bucks have not opened their 2021 campaign like they left off last season. After winning the NBA championship this summer, the Bucks are just 6–6 to start the season heading into Friday's contest against the Celtics.

Milwaukee is 3–2 in its last five contests. The Bucks beat the Pistons 117–89, the Sixers 118–109 and the Knicks 112–100 in their most recent game. In the middle of those wins, they lost to the Knicks and the Wizards.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics Today Online:

Game Date: Nov. 12th, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

The Celtics (5–6) are also 3-2 in their last five games. They were able to take down the Magic 92–79, the Heat 95–78 and the Raptors 104–88. They lost to the Bulls and the Mavericks.

Boston is led in scoring by Jaylen Brown, who has 25.6 points per game and adds 6.1 rebounds per game. Dennis Schröder, a newcomer to the Celtics, adds a team-leading 5.8 assists per game to go with 14.5 points per game, and Al Horford leads the team in rebounding with 8.9 per game.

Milwaukee is led in almost every stat category by the same person: Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far this season, he is averaging 26.6 points per game, 6.0 assists per game and 11.8 rebounds per game. The team as a whole also leads the NBA in blocked shots per game.

This is the first of four times these teams will see each other this season. With Boston potentially down Jaylen Brown due to a hamstring injury, Milwaukee should be favored Friday.

