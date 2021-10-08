    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucks and Nets square off in the preseason in a potential preview of the Eastern Conference finals.
    The Bucks and Nets clashed in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, with eventual champion Milwaukee winning the series in seven games. Friday's preseason meeting of the teams offers a small chance at revenge for Brooklyn.

    How to Watch: Bucks vs. Nets

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Bucks vs. Nets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Star point guard Kyrie Irving remains a question mark for the Nets. Irving could be ineligible for Brooklyn's home games if he does not get a COVID-19 vaccination. He will miss Friday's game against the Bucks as a result.

    The Nets remain a very dangerous team without Irving, especially with James Harden available, but Irving provides the depth that can put the Nets over the top.

    The Bucks will try to answer those who doubt that they can repeat their title run without any huge additions in the offseason. They re-signed Bobby Portis, who proved key in the playoffs last season, but they will be weaker on defense as P.J. Tucker left for Miami.

    The Bucks have proven they can do anything with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, but the Nets are among a pack of teams looking to take the title for themselves.

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NBA

