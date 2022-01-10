How to Watch Bucks at Hornets

The Bucks look to get back in the win column against the Hornets after falling to Charlotte over the weekend.

The Bucks (26–16) dropped an exciting game Saturday to the Hornets (21–19) despite a star performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The teams face off again Monday as Milwaukee looks to get a win and continue to chase the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Hornets won 114–106 on Saturday behind the trio of Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, but the Bucks won 127–125 in their first meeting with the Hornets in early December.

Antetokounmpo posted 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Bucks' win win and 43 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the loss.

For the Hornets, Ball has played well against Milwaukee, averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 assists and seven rebounds in the two games so far. Also against the Bucks, Miles Bridges has averaged in 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and Terry Rozier has averaged 19 points, six assists and 3.5 rebounds.

The Hornets have two quarters of 40 points or more against the Bucks this season.

