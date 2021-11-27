How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night in NBA action, two contenders will face off when the Bucks travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.
    Author:

    The NBA slate for Friday night is full of must-see games, and the bucks matchup against the Nuggets is definitely one fans won't want to miss. 

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA TV

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Bucks hold an 11-8 record and are looking to find consistency. A win over the Nuggets would certainly be a nice momentum boost for them. Last time out, Milwaukee ended up defeating the Pistons by a final score of 114-93 to win its fifth straight game.

    On the other side of the court, the Nuggets are just 9-9 ahead of this game. Denver is fresh off of a 119-100 victory over the Trail Blazers in its last game. Beating the Bucks would be a big step for the Nuggets to get their season back on track.

    Both of these teams are expected to be legitimate contenders at the end of the season. This should be a very fun game for fans to watch. 

    Make sure to tune in!

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

