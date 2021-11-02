How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucks hit the road Tuesday for a Central Division showdown with the Pistons in Detroit.
    Author:

    As part of Tuesday's slate of NBA action, the Bucks travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons in a Central Division showdown.

    While the defending champions are the favorites to win this game, the Pistons have No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham back from injury and would love to pull off a major upset.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Milwaukee has gone just 3–4 to start the season and is coming off a 107–95 loss at the hands of the Jazz. The team has lost three games in a row. Against Utah, the Bucks were led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 25 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

    The Pistons fell 117–91 to the Nets in their last time out. That loss dropped them to just 1–5 on the year. Detroit was led by veteran guard Cory Joseph off the bench with 13 points.

    Cunningham will return to the court after missing the Nets game. Even though the Pistons have had a rough start to the season, they have talent on their roster.

    Make sure to tune in to watch Antetokounmpo and Cunningham face off Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
