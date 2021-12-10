How to Watch Bucks vs. Rockets

The Rockets, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, host the defending champion Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee is 16-10 and No. 2 in the Central division of the NBA. The Bucks have been on a tear, ranking No. 1 in rebounds per game, No. 8 in points per game and No. 8 in three-point percentage in the entire NBA. They are 3-2 in their last five games, losing their most recent contest 113-104 to the Heat.

Houston did something that no other team in NBA history has ever done before. After losing their first game and winning their second game of the season, the Rockets went on a 15-game losing streak. At 1-16, they turned things around and are currently on a seven-game winning streak.

They are the first team in NBA history to have a 15-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season, much less right next to each other.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been consistently one of the best players in the NBA and is making another run at an MVP award with the numbers he is putting up. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 5.7 assists, and 11.6 rebounds a game. He also adds 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

He will be matched up with Christian Wood, who has been a talented player. He averages a team-leading 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets.

This will be the first of two matchups between these two teams this season. Houston needs this win to keep its winning streak alive.

