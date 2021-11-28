How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

The Bucks, who are finally looking like the team that won a championship, face the Pacers on Sunday.

While still not fully healthy, the Bucks (12-8) are finding a rhythm. They've won six in a row and eight of 10 as they hit the road to play the most confusing team in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers (9-12).

How to Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers today:

Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

The Bucks handled the short-handed Nuggets fairly easily, as they are getting closer and closer to full strength:

It was a tough start to the season for the Bucks as they got their rings, hung a banner and crushed their primary rivals on opening night, then followed that up with a 3-6 stretch littered with injuries.

Since then, Milwaukee has been playing great, winning eight of 10 games and looking like the balanced team that won a championship last season.

In their last 10 games, the Bucks have averaged 112.2 points per game (plus-7.8 win margin), shot more efficiently (46-40-72 splits) and held opponents to 104.4 points per game on 41-43-78 splits.

In their first game, the Bucks crushed the Pacers to pick up a 119-109 win.

The Pacers have the goods on paper: A great coach in Rick Carlisle, a roster that is balanced on both ends and a team that is two years removed from going 45-28. Missing T.J. Warren is huge, but Indiana just looks like a team that is missing something, or that is in need of shaking things up.

As of late, the Pacers have won three of four, losing a tough one in overtime in between, so it's possible they are righting the ship.

