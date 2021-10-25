How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Monday night, the Bucks are set to hit the road for a Central Division showdown against the Pacers.
    Author:

    The Eastern Conference has improved dramatically since last season and there are quite a few teams who could compete for an NBA Finals appearance. One of those teams widely expected to be a contender is the Bucks. Another team to watch in the East is the Pacers, who have a ton of talent on their roster and a Hall-of-Fame-level head coach in Rick Carlisle.

    All of that being said, the Bucks are set to take on the Pacers in Indianapolis on Monday night.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

    Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bucks have gone 2-1 to begin the year. In their last matchup, they beat the Spurs by a final score of 121-111. Milwaukee was led by Khris Middleton in that win, with him scoring 28 points on 9-for-17 shooting.

    On the other side of the court, the Pacers have gone 1-2 so far this year. They lost to both the Hornets and Wizards by one point but bounced back last game with a 102-91 overtime win against the Heat. Indiana was led in scoring by rookie guard Chris Duarte, who dropped 19 points.

    In this matchup, there is no question that the Bucks are the favorite. However, the Pacers have an opportunity to make a statement. 

    This should be a fun and entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

