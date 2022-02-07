How to Watch Bucks vs. Clippers

With their new additions, the Clippers host the streaking Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks are only one game out of first place in the Eastern Conference. They haven't got off to the dominant start they have the past couple of years, but they've more than made up for it lately.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

They've won back-to-back games and are coming off a spectacular performance beating Portland 137-108 to start their road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo secured a triple-double in that game and continues to impress after being named an All-Star starter for the East.

Los Angeles just made a trade with Portland where it acquired veterans Norman Powell and Robert Covington to help keep them afloat while Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are out indefinitely.

This will be the first game the Clippers play with their new additions and they'll be looking to build off of their one point win over the Lakers in their last matchup. They sit at .500 now, so anything is still possible. This should be a hard fought game on both sides.

