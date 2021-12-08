How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks travel to Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

The Bucks are 16-9 on the year and No. 2 in the Central Division. They are 4-1 in their last five games with three of them being at home. They beat the Pacers, Hornets, Heats and Cavaliers. Their only defeat was a 97-93 loss to the Raptors.

Milwaukee ranks No. 1 in the NBA in rebounds per game and No. 5 in points scored per game.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Heat are 14-11 and No. 1 in the Southeast Division, which includes some weak teams. Miami had lost two straight games. The first one was a 124-102 loss to the Bucks and then a 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

These two teams have already played twice this year, once in Miami and once in Milwaukee. So far, each home team has taken away the victory, with Miami winning the first and Milwaukee the second.

Regional restrictions may apply.