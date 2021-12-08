Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks travel to Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat.
    Author:

    The Bucks are 16-9 on the year and No. 2 in the Central Division. They are 4-1 in their last five games with three of them being at home. They beat the Pacers, Hornets, Heats and Cavaliers. Their only defeat was a 97-93 loss to the Raptors.

    Milwaukee ranks No. 1 in the NBA in rebounds per game and No. 5 in points scored per game.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Heat are 14-11 and No. 1 in the Southeast Division, which includes some weak teams. Miami had lost two straight games. The first one was a 124-102 loss to the Bucks and then a 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

    These two teams have already played twice this year, once in Miami and once in Milwaukee. So far, each home team has taken away the victory, with Miami winning the first and Milwaukee the second.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

    2 minutes ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Raptors

    2 minutes ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Devils

    32 minutes ago
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Avalanche vs. Rangers

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pacers

    32 minutes ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pistons

    32 minutes ago
    joel embiid 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Hornets

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17295052
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

    32 minutes ago
    iowa women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Iowa at Iowa State in Women's College Basketball

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy