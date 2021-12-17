How to Watch Bucks at Pelicans

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, the Bucks are set to travel to New Orleans for an intriguing matchup against the Pelicans.
    There will be quite a few games to watch for NBA fans on Friday night. One of those will feature the Bucks traveling to New Orleans to face off against the Pelicans. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in health and safety protocols, or Zion Williamson, who has missed the entire season due to injury.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Milwaukee has gotten off to a 19-11 start so far this season. The Bucks look the part of a serious contender once again in the Eastern Conference. They have won three out of their last four contests and are fresh off of a 114-99 victory over the Pacers.

    As for the Pelicans, they have started the year with a 9-21 record. New Orleans appears headed for another high draft pick, unless it can turn things around soon. In their last outing, the Pelicans ended up beating the Thunder by a final score of 113-110.

    While the Bucks are heavily favored to win this game, the Pelicans have pulled off a few upsets already this season. Without Antetokounmpo on the floor, anything could happen. Fans won't want to miss this one and should make sure to tune in.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

