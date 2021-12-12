How to Watch Bucks at Knicks

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucks are starting to look like NBA Champions again, while the Knicks have regressed to their old ways.
    The Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) are coming off a win over the Rockets and have gone 11-2 since their 6-8 start. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks (12-14) are heading in the opposite direction, having lost five of six games and looking very average after their 5-1 start to the season.

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bucks knocked off the hottest team in the NBA in what was just another day at the office for Yiannis Antetokounmpo with 41 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists.

    In their first game this season, the Knicks knocked off the short handed Bucks with ease, clamping down on them more and more every quarter defensively. Julius Randle (32 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists), R.J. Barrett (20 points and 7 rebounds) and Derrick Rose (23 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists) combined for 75 points, 27 rebounds and 9 assists.

    The Bucks were without Jrue Holiday (15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds), Khris Middleton (18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists), Brook Lopez (12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game last season) and Donte DiVincenzo (10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season).

    In their last 13 games, the Bucks are averaging 113.8 PPG (No. 3) and giving up 103.7 points to opponents (No. 3).

    Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) sets a pick for Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) as he drives around Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
