How to Watch Bucks at Knicks

The Bucks, who are finally getting healthier, take on the Knicks on Wednesday night after losing to New York last week.

Both the Bucks (4-6) and the Knicks (7-4) are coming off wins against the shorthanded 76ers, looking to continue their momentum after inconsistent starts to the season.

The Bucks opened the season 3-1 before taking a dip, similar to the Knicks who started 5-1 before their current slip.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo made some monster plays down the stretch on both ends of the floor in a fight with the shorthanded 76ers last night:

The Bucks struggled to win and close out a Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry-less 76ers, despite having Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis back. It was similar for the Knicks, knocking off the same 76ers in a grind, but they had Curry hitting threes.

These two teams have one head-to-head so far this season with the Knicks winning fairly handily, behind a strong fourth quarter.

That game was played without Khris Middleton and Holiday.

For this game, the Knicks have Nerlens Noel (knee) and Mitchell Robinson (hip) listed as questionable. The Bucks will be without Middleton (Health and Safety), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (foot) today.

The injuries, health and safety protocols plus other circumstances have given the Bucks a disjointed start to the season as the 17th-best scoring offense (107.7) and 19th-best scoring defense (108.6).

Antetokounmpo has been a beast as always on both ends, putting up MVP numbers: 27.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.8 blocks plus steals.

The Knicks are still trying to find their identity, as they have inverted who they were last year (26th on offense and first on defense) with the third-best scoring offense (111.7) and 22nd-best scoring defense (109.4).

