How to Watch Bucks vs. Thunder

The Milwaukee Bucks are playing their best basketball this season as they head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Tuesday.

The Bucks have been firing on all cylinders lately. They've been playing incredible, winning their last four games in a row. The teams weren't slouches either. They beat Charlotte, Miami, Chicago and Phoenix in that stretch.

Miami and Phoenix are atop their conferences and Chicago and Charlotte are in the playoff mix. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been at the forefront of the MVP race and that is for good reason. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo should be mentioned more in that conversation.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

That said though it was Khris Middleton that helped lead Milwaukee to a comfortable 132-122 win against Phoenix in this NBA Finals rematch. The Suns are the best team in basketball and Middleton scored 44 on them where Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble and scored 19 points. They are looking the closest they have all season to being the defending champs. Oklahoma City needs to be on high alert.

The Thunder have lost two straight and will be the considerable underdog even at home tonight. They lost by 37 to Minnesota and then by 13 to Utah in their last game. So it's a forgone conclusion that they'll lose to the streak Bucks right? Well, just earlier this week they went against Jokic and a hot Nuggets team and beat them handedly in Denver. Never say never with this team. They have the ability to surprise.

