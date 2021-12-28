How to Watch Bucks at Magic

The Bucks and the Magic are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee is near the top of the East, while Orlando is second from the bottom.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando is 7–27 on the season. The Magic have won just two of their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

However, they have some of the best young talent in the entire league. Orlando has two promising rookies in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, along with 21-year-old Cole Anthony, who is leading the team in scoring with 20 points per contest.

The Bucks are reigning champions and have got back on track after a slow start to the season. They’ve won three consecutive games and are just a couple of games out of the top spot in the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another stellar season, producing 27.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the entire NBA and should be a heavy favorite in this game.

However, with two of the top rookies in the NBA, Orlando has a very bright future as the rebuild continues.

Regional restrictions may apply.