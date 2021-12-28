How to Watch Bucks at Magic

Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday night, the Magic host the reigning champion Bucks.
    Author:

    The Bucks and the Magic are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee is near the top of the East, while Orlando is second from the bottom.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Orlando is 7–27 on the season. The Magic have won just two of their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

    However, they have some of the best young talent in the entire league. Orlando has two promising rookies in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, along with 21-year-old Cole Anthony, who is leading the team in scoring with 20 points per contest.

    The Bucks are reigning champions and have got back on track after a slow start to the season. They’ve won three consecutive games and are just a couple of games out of the top spot in the East.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another stellar season, producing 27.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest. Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the entire NBA and should be a heavy favorite in this game.

    However, with two of the top rookies in the NBA, Orlando has a very bright future as the rebuild continues.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Magic

    just now
    Basketball Fans 3
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Liberty Heights (N.C.) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.)

    just now
    Canada Hockey IIHF
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch IIHF Junior Championships: Austria vs. Canada

    just now
    xavier
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn at Xavier

    just now
    Nov 20, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) hands the ball in the second half to running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the game at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) is sacked by Baylor Bears defensive tackle Josh Landry (92) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Liberty Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/28/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. New Orleans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Isaiah Maurice (14) reacts during the first half against New Orleans Privateers guard Troy Green (3) at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    New Orleans vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy