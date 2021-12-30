How to Watch Bucks at Magic

The Bucks and Magic are finishing out a back-to-back at home that they started Tuesday with the Bucks winning in a rout.

The Bucks (23-13) are starting to find their championship grove after a disjointed start to the season. Since their 6-8 start, they have gone 17-5 with what would be the No. 3 offense and No. 7 defense today. They get to stay on the road to finish up a back-to-back in the Amway Center with the Magic (7-28) after a 17-point win against the struggling Magic at home.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Bucks cruised over the lowly Magic behind the starters combining for 81 points led by Giannis Antetokounmpo' s 28 points:

In their most recent game, the standout for the Magic against the Bucks was rookie Franz Wagner. The rookie forward scored 38 points and grabbed seven rebounds while shooting incredibly efficiently from the field, going 8-for-12 from two, 4-for-8 from three and 10-of-10 from the line.

The previous two games did not go very well for the Magic, losing by a combined 41 points in two games in Milwaukee back-to-back.

Those were two of Wagner’s worst overall games of the season, scoring a total of three points, four rebounds and three assists in 45 minutes of action.

On the other side, Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 3.0 blocks plus steals on 51-20-66 splits in only 28 minutes of action.

The thing that has pushed the Bucks to the next level this season is having the trio of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the court together healthy. The team is 15-2 this year with all three on the court, and as they get healthier, they look more and more like the favorites in the Eastern Conference.

