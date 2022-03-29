How to Watch Bucks vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Milwaukee Bucks look to win the season series over a vulnerable Philadelphia 76ers team on Tuesday.

As the regular season inches to a close, the Bucks (46-28) and 76ers (46-28) could be either an Eastern Conference finals preview or a second round matchup depending on how the seedings fall. 

These teams have traded their two games this season and the winner will have bragging rights and the tiebreaker after Tuesday.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia won 123-120 in the last game between these teams a month ago thanks to a 42 point, 14 rebound and five assist performance from Joel Embiid.

Milwaukee won early in the season in a comeback fueled by Grayson Allen's 10-point fourth quarter and Giannis Antetokounmpo's nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Then Philadelphia got the win against a full strength Milwaukee team in February behind a monster game from Embiid.

Both teams will be at full strength in what could easily be a preview for the Eastern Conference finals with less than 10 games left for each team before the playoffs.

They enter with identical records. A loss for Milwaukee is less damning, but would drop them to the No. 3 seed in the conference overall.

If everything holds, these teams would potentially clash in the second round, which is wild and shows how strong the Eastern Conference is this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

