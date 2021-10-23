How to Watch Bucks at Spurs

After an uneven start for the Bucks after their championship run how will they react to a visit to San Antonio to face the Spurs?

There might not be a more hot and cold, Jekyll and Hyde start to a season outside of the Bucks (1-1) this year.

They started the season by crushing the title favorite Brooklyn Nets by 23 points then seemed to sleepwalk through a game against Miami, losing by 42. Obviously, the Bucks are still championship contenders and are a different team without Jrue Holiday, but they cannot lose by 40-plus points on their way to a title defense.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

In two games (a small sample size), the Bucks are not the same defensive team they have been in recent years, giving up 120.5 points (23rd).

The Bucks will be without Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back), Bobby Portis (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye (left calf) with Rodney Hood listed as probable (right foot).

Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute monster in the season debut, decimating the Nets and showing why he is a two-time MVP and Finals MVP:

For the Spurs (1-1), is anyone surprised that they are playing the 28th-lowest pace (98.8), a top 10 defense giving up 99.5 points (seventh) and defensive rating at 100.7 (eighth), with six different players averaging double-figures?

The Spurs are going to have an uphill battle to the playoffs in a very competitive Western Conference, but they play hard. They play together, and they play to win.

There will be nights the Spurs get handled by more talented teams, but they are a group nobody is circling on the calendar, looking forward to playing.

If the Bucks blink again, this could be another loss and a second straight 1-2 start to a season.

