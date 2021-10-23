How to Watch Bucks at Spurs

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After an uneven start for the Bucks after their championship run how will they react to a visit to San Antonio to face the Spurs?
    Author:

    There might not be a more hot and cold, Jekyll and Hyde start to a season outside of the Bucks (1-1) this year. 

    They started the season by crushing the title favorite Brooklyn Nets by 23 points then seemed to sleepwalk through a game against Miami, losing by 42. Obviously, the Bucks are still championship contenders and are a different team without Jrue Holiday, but they cannot lose by 40-plus points on their way to a title defense.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)

    Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In two games (a small sample size), the Bucks are not the same defensive team they have been in recent years, giving up 120.5 points (23rd).

    The Bucks will be without Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back), Bobby Portis (left hamstring), Semi Ojeleye (left calf) with Rodney Hood listed as probable (right foot).

    Giannis Antetokounmpo was an absolute monster in the season debut, decimating the Nets and showing why he is a two-time MVP and Finals MVP:

    For the Spurs (1-1), is anyone surprised that they are playing the 28th-lowest pace (98.8), a top 10 defense giving up 99.5 points (seventh) and defensive rating at 100.7 (eighth), with six different players averaging double-figures?

    The Spurs are going to have an uphill battle to the playoffs in a very competitive Western Conference, but they play hard. They play together, and they play to win.

    There will be nights the Spurs get handled by more talented teams, but they are a group nobody is circling on the calendar, looking forward to playing.

    If the Bucks blink again, this could be another loss and a second straight 1-2 start to a season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (KENS – San Antonio, TX)
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17000242
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Spurs

    58 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Alize Johnson (22) drives between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16736626
    College Football

    How to Watch Alcorn State at Texas Southern

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993188
    MLS

    How to Watch FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF

    30 minutes ago
    Minnesota United FC
    MLS

    How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. Minnesota United FC

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16993832
    MLS

    How to Watch D.C. United at New York City FC

    1 hour ago
    Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch USC vs. Notre Dame

    1 hour ago
    Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah vs. Oregon State

    1 hour ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket in between Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/23/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy