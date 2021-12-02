How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off in an intriguing matchup Thursday night.
    Author:

    One of the intriguing NBA matchups slated for Thursday will feature the Bucks traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

    How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 2nd, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Bucks have looked the part of a legitimate contender in the East. They have a 14-8 record coming into this matchup and will look to continue rising in the standings. Milwaukee is coming off of a big 127-125 win over the Hornets in its last outing.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Raptors have struggled to find consistency. They are just 9-13 coming into this game but are a lot more competitive than their record would indicate. Toronto ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 98-91 in its last game.

    While the Bucks are heavily favored to win this game, the Raptors won't go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch. 

    Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

