How to Watch Bucks at Raptors

One of the intriguing NBA matchups slated for Thursday will feature the Bucks traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 2nd, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

So far this season, the Bucks have looked the part of a legitimate contender in the East. They have a 14-8 record coming into this matchup and will look to continue rising in the standings. Milwaukee is coming off of a big 127-125 win over the Hornets in its last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Raptors have struggled to find consistency. They are just 9-13 coming into this game but are a lot more competitive than their record would indicate. Toronto ended up losing to the Grizzlies by a final score of 98-91 in its last game.

While the Bucks are heavily favored to win this game, the Raptors won't go down without a fight. This should be an entertaining game to watch.

