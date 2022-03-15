How to Watch Bucks vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Utah Jazz go for the season series sweep against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Despite all the chatter and ups and downs of the season, the Jazz (42-25) are still in first place in the Northwest Division and just 3.5 games behind the Warriors for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Just like their opponents today, the Bucks (42-26) have had their challenges with injuries and consistency, but are in first place in the Central Division and 2.5 games out of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is not how you start, but how you finish.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Mar. 14, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah is coming off a 134-125 win over the Kings behind 45 points off the bench from Jordan Clarkson.

The first game between these two this season came way back on Halloween when with Utah winning 107-95. 

Giannis has put together a case for his third MVP in four seasons. He is averaging 29.7 points (career-high), 11.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists (career-high) and 2.5 blocks plus steals per game. He is getting to the line a career-high 11.6 times per game and shooting one of his best overall percentages too.

Over the last 10 games, Milwaukee is 7-3 and Giannis is averaging 33.1 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.7 steals plus blocks per game.

On the other side for the Jazz, they have gone 12-4 in their last 16 games with Donovan Mitchell leading them in the last 15 games averaging 25.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
